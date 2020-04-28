Kim K, Hailey Bieber and Virgil Abloh to Headline Virtual Fashion Show

Fashion's biggest names are gathering together (virtually, of course) to grace your screens in a part fashion show/part musical extravaganza. Similar to Lady Gaga's global concert event last week, fashion legend Carine Roitfeld invited a slew of designers and models to take part in the live-streamed affair, which is hosted by YouTube's Derek Blasberg.

Since everyone is currently under lockdown, the models will be wearing pieces from their closets for the runway portion, all of which were styled remotely by Roitfeld and her team. "Styling the models virtually was definitely a new experience as we are obviously used to being face to face and making adjustments in-person together so this situation was certainly unique," Roitfeld said.

"We are so lucky to have FaceTime and many ways to see each other's faces during a time like this, and we spoke with each model and worked with them to pull garments from their own wardrobe and provided feedback on which pieces worked well together to create their final runway look," she continued, adding that hair looks were directed by Sam McKnight while makeup was overseen by Tom Pecheux. (Stephen Galloway gave the girls choreography tips.)

In addition to the fashion show, the event will also include some behind-the-scenes clips, musical performances by surprise artists, as well as messages of hope and gratitude by famous designers and contributors for those who are on the front lines battling the pandemic. This year, Roitfeld is teaming up with amFAR once again to raise awareness for the organization's new fund to fight COVID-19.

Roitfeld, CR, and other participating creatives have also made personal monetary donations to kick-start the initiative. While viewers are invited to support by simply staying home and enjoying the show, they can also learn more about the initiative and fund at amfar.org/covid19.

As for what the future of fashion could look like post-lockdown, Roitfeld believes changes are bound to take place. "As we know, fashion weeks have been cancelled around the world and it is not clear when we will be able to gather in person to enjoy a fashion show in the future," she said.

"Nonetheless... we have incredible digital capabilities and platforms that have provided us with the opportunity to host live concerts, late night shows and now a fashion show. I imagine we will see more digital events from the fashion industry in the near future."

Fashion Unites will stream exclusively on YouTube on Friday at 4 PM EST, which you can access at CRRunwayXamfAR.org.