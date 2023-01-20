Cardi B obliterated the internet when she released her inescapable raunchy hit "WAP" alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. As one of the saving graces of the pandemic, it had all the elements of a certified classic. Problem was, it was nowhere to be found at the Grammys.

In an interview with Revolt's Jason Lee, Cardi revealed that it could've been up for the running but she didn't submit it due to internet backlash.

"I didn't want to submit 'WAP' because I was afraid that if I win or if I… You know what's so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning," Cardi said. "That is insane"

Upon its release, the explicit song garnered a lot of criticism, particularly from conservative commentators, for being a bad influence on children. Ben Shapiro was the subject of a viral clip when he was shown attempting to read a censored version of the blush-inducing lyrics, including the incredible phrase "wet-ass p-word."

It's worth pointing out that Cardi B doesn't make music for children. After a clip of Cardi preventing her daughter from listening to the song went viral, people accused her of hypocrisy to which she replied, "Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Cardi also believed that conservatives targeted her because the song arrived after she endorsed Democratic candidates for the 2020 election. "I used to endorse Bernie and then Joe Biden, so they were just trying to figure a way out to pick on me. Like, 'Oh Joe Biden, is this the girl you were doing that interview with? The girl that's talking about WAP? That's what you want America to be influenced by?'"

There's only one option: Cardi B and Megan need to make a "WAP 2" and make the conservatives angrier.

Below, watch Cardi B's interview with Jason Lee.