Cardi B has addressed the topless photo she accidentally uploaded to social media.

On Tuesday, the star took to her Instagram Live to talk about the mishap, which happened on her Stories earlier that day. According to Cardi, it all went down while she was talking to estranged husband Offset about something looking swollen while "leaning in the fucking bed" — which is when she took the picture and realized that it was posting to her account.

"And I'm like 'Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture's loading,'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa.'"

And while Cardi immediately deleted it, given the size of her online platform, she said that "by the time I turned my phone on and deleted that shit, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet."

And though she was upset about the accidental upload for a bit, Cardi went on to explain that it was "whatever," given that she "used to show my boobs all the time because I was a stripper."

Prior to her Instagram Live though, the "WAP" rapper initially responded to the post by clarifying in a follow-up Story that the upload was her "fuck up" and she didn't post "no story about me suing nobody."

Additionally, Cardi also shared a voice note to Twitter, in which she lamented, "Lord, why the fuck you have to make me so fucking stupid," before brushing the incident off and saying that she wasn't going to "beat myself up about it."

"I'm gonna eat my breakfast and then I'm gonna go to a party. Because I'm not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I'm not. I won't. It is what it is. Shit happened," Cardi concluded. "Fuck it. It's not even the first time. I mean, I used to fucking be a stripper, so whatever."

See Cardi's responses, below.

Cardi B clarifies she made a mistake uploading that topless pic to her ig story. pic.twitter.com/SAZMauS8YI — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 13, 2020