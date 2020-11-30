Cardi B has apologized for hosting a large Thanksgiving dinner party amid the ongoing pandemic.

It all started on Thursday after the rapper took to Twitter to reveal that she had a total of 37 guests at her house, as well as post a number of photos from the party to her Instagram Stories. That said, the move was quickly panned by critics who pointed out that the gathering went against holiday recommendations issued by the CDC in response to a growing number of nationwide coronavirus cases.

"Doesn't sound like something to be proud of," as one Twitter user replied. Meanwhile, a second person on the platform wrote that they hoped "it was worth it for you and those 25 adults and 12 kids."

They went on to add, "I truly hope it was because I can promise you it's not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you're sick."

Following the backlash, Cardi returned to retweet a since-deleted criticism, writing on top of the post that she "wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad."



"I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and uplifted me," she said. "I spent so much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1."

Cardi also went on to elaborate that she and everyone working around the gathering got "tested literally 4 times a week."

"Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!," she said.

That said, Cardi's decision to even have the party in the first place still rubbed fans the wrong way, eliciting a few replies about her "bragging about your large gathering during a pandemic" and setting an "irresponsible" example for her fans. However, this further criticism was something that eventually led the star to respond with another tweet about how "people be trying tooo hard to be offended."

"I wonder how they survive the real world," Cardi added. See her latest response to the backlash for yourself, below.

