These days, most of us are in loungewear or in sweats. So some people who get the chance to go out — to buy groceries, walk in the park, have a socially-distanced meeting with a friend, get tested for Covid — like to take it as an opportunity to dress a little bit extra. And Cardi B just showed everyone up and had us all gagging with her latest outfit.

Related | Cardi B Has a Brand New Reality Series

On a shopping trip with her husband, Migos's Offset, the rapper went to the Bottega Veneta boutique in Los Angeles wearing a futuristic, red, body-hugging, semi-sheer midi dress with knit detail and ribbed white piping. The daring, very Lovecraft Country and sci-fi-esque piece that shows off Cardi's black thong and peacock thigh tattoo was designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray.

Auvray was one of the four winning international designers to showcase their work at VFILES' Spring 2020 runway. Since then, he's amassed quite a following. He graduated from Central Saint Martins in London, apprenticed at King and Allen Tailors, and interned with the Louis Vuitton design team. And it's no secret that his work has always been inspired by technology.

Cardi shared her OOTD on Instagram, with the caption, "Majin Buu & Goku," referring to the Dragon Ball-Z anime characters. Designer Auvray later reposted the photo and a video of the "WAP" singer modeling the dress, with the caption, "Cosmic energy."

You can check out more of Pierre-Louis Auvray's work on his Instagram.