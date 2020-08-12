The viral release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" has fans rapping about sex and wondering whether the music video's tigers are real or photoshopped, but it seems that some listeners have... other thoughts on their mind after seeing the colorful, innuendo-heavy visual.

Pornhub released insights this week that show how "WAP" has impacted the site's user behavior. Since the video dropped early August, searches for Cardi have spiked by 235% and Megan follows at 210%.

The "wet and gushy" video included cameos from several major and up-and-coming names in music, including Normani, Mulatto and Rosalía. Kylie Jenner also made a controversial appearance and, perhaps as a result, searches for her name went up by 130% on Pornhub.

The news comes simultaneously with Cardi B's announcement that she will be joining the slew of celebrities and influencers taking on OnlyFans; for only $4.99 a month, fans, listeners and literally everyone else can get access to subscriber-only content from the artist.

And Pornhub isn't the only place that "WAP" is trending. Along with topping iTunes and Spotify charts, Genius — a site that posts song lyrics and insight on music both from artists and fans — tweeted that both the explicit and clean versions of the track are at the top of the website's charts.

Stream "WAP," below.