Cardi B is back like she never left. The pop icon and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter, have been working together on serving looks from the front row this Paris Fashion Week.

In her first public appearance since having her son, the "Up" star stepped out in a full Thierry Mugler masterpiece for the debut of the artist's couturissime exhibit. The sequined, deep-cut gown is from the French maison's Fall 1995 show, Cardi B's clear favorite collection after she wore another iconic look from the same show at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Accessorized with matching opera gloves and a cascading ruby necklace, the star of the show is no doubt Bacardi's lavish feather jacket, acting both as a functional accessory for the chilly Paris weather and a protection against paparazzi. As we know though, Cardi is all about the drama. What's more luxurious than encrusting your eyebrows with red gems to match your archive Mugler dress? We're living for it.

For the exhibition's afterparty, the rapper changed into a 'chill' outfit by her standards. This time, a Spring 1997 couture look consisted of an embossed bustier and a floor-length mesh skirt. Feathers remained in Cardi's repertoire, with black trimming on the singer's top and removable sleeves.

On Wednesday, the star made it clear that she's always been team #FreeTheNipple in a Schiaparelli couture outfit.

A double-breasted tweed jacket adorned with golden cups and buttons is typical of the French label heralded by creative director Daniel Roseberry. A molded chain plate, resembling a crying human face, is wrapped around Cardi's neck as statement jewelry. The look, combining human anatomy and gold-dipped details, can be boiled down to Roseberry's signature conceptual aesthetic. Topped off with a sculpted headpiece, Cardi resembles an out-of-this-world alien.

We can't wait to see what Cardi B wears next in Paris.