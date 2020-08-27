Cardi B is hitting back at a Republican politician who tried to compare her to Melania Trump.

On Tuesday evening, former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine made the ill-advised decision to tweet, "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B." And though she got a few responses from other pearl-clutchers still upset over "WAP," it also didn't take long for the rapper herself to take notice and promptly clap back.

"Didn't she used to sell that Wap?" Cardi tweeted in reference to Melania's past participation as a model in sexually explicit shoots.

Not only that, but just to hammer her point home, Cardi then followed up with an old photo of the first lady, captioning it, "This pic giving me 'yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy' vibes... just sayin." And, honestly, where is the lie?

See Cardi's tweets for yourself, below.

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes ...just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a pic.twitter.com/3DFhh7AY2h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020