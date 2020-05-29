Cardi B Explains Why She's 'Not Against' Looting

Cardi B released a Twitter video this week in response to the riots in Minneapolis, following George Floyd's death at the hands of local police. The artist has always used her platform to address relevant sociopolitical issues, and in the face of America's latest incident of police brutality, she felt it necessary to raise awareness yet again.

Though Cardi says looting and rioting does "scare" her, she's more fired up that protestors are taking a stand and refusing to go unnoticed. "Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, you know, it makes me feel like, 'Yes. Finally, motherfuckers is going to hear us now,'" she says.

She continues, adding that peaceful protests and trending hashtags online just "keep repeating themselves," and they're not leading to any significant change. "I've been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been fucked up," Cardi says. "And the only shit that change has been my fucking teeth." While people could go the "adult way and act peaceful," she says people are "tired" and left with no other choice.

Another way for the people "to take power," as Cardi reminds her fans, is by voting. "And when I say voting, I'm not only talking about the president," she says. "We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges and we could also vote for DA's, District Attorneys." She credits most voters to being "rednecks" or "cops," saying that's why a lot of the time when disturbing instances like Floyd's death happen, decisions work out in their favor.

How does targeting, profilin,beating and murdering black men with no consequence equal serving and protecting? Who’s giving them justice and trust on cops ? Mind your business and eat your salad ! https://t.co/QKuAmpuDwG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

Cardi has also shared several tweets about the subject and a tribute post to Floyd on Instagram. She is one of many celebrities who have spoken out about Floyd's death and used their platform to bring attention to police brutality.