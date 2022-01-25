Cardi B just won a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber LaTasha Kebe.

A jury in Georgia awarded the rapper more than $1.25 million in damages after deliberating for two weeks. Kebe was also convicted of invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, as well as for the intentional infliction of emotional distress. There’s also a chance that Kebe could be responsible for additional punitive damages and Cardi’s legal expenses when the court resumes next week.

Back in 2019, Cardi sued Kebe over several dozen of her videos in which the YouTuber, who goes by Tasha K, claimed that Cardi was a prostitute before, cheated on Offset, had herpes, and more — even going back to the rapper’s time as a stripper and claiming that she had sex with bottles on stage.

During the case, Cardi took the stand and explained what these constant allegations and harassment did to her. “I felt extremely suicidal,” she said. “I felt defeated and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.” Additionally, the rapper claimed that the ordeal led her to suffer from migraines, anxiety, weight loss and fatigue, ultimately leading her to get into therapy.

Cardi also talked briefly about the herpes rumor in particular, which led to her getting harassed for posting a picture kissing her daughter, Kulture.

Kebe recently tweeted about the verdict, saying, "My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work."

Cardi's tweeted since the verdict, but her tweet is a little hazier and has potentially nothing to do with what happened: “Why am I happy but sad at the same time?"