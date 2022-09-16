After pleading guilty to an assault at a New York Strip Club, Cardi B is sentenced to 15 days of community service, according to NBC New York.

The "WAP" rapper and former stripper was charged Thursday for a 2018 attack on two bartending sisters at Angels Strip Club in Queens. Her charges include third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, though 10 other charges were dropped as a result of the deal.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me,” Cardi B said in a statement according to People. "I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

Along with personally throwing bottles at the victims, Cardi B admitted to offering a friend, who worked at the club, $5,000 to beat up one of the women. She reportedly believed the woman was having an affair with rapper Offset, her husband and the father of her two children.

Though Cardi B had reportedly confronted the 21 and 23-year-old women already, police say she returned to the club that night because Offset was performing with Migos. They added that two others in her entourage began arguing with the sisters at around 3 AM before the assault took place.

"These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now,” Cardi B said in a statement. “I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans."