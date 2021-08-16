Cardi B is defending Lizzo against the hateful trolls.

This past weekend, the "Good as Hell" singer broke down during an Instagram Live, in which she detailed the recent onslaught of awful comments made in response to her "Rumors" music video.

"People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," Lizzo said. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower." However, the singer then went on to add she wanted to say something as she was sick of "y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls," before noting that "when we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us."

Not only that, but Lizzo continued by saying that most of the "fatphobic," "racist" and "hurtful" hate was directed at her "in the... weirdest way," perhaps in reference to other accusations of her playing into the "mammy" trope — a racist caricature of a larger Black woman who was happy to serve white people — which she also addressed in a follow-up TikTok. After all, as Lizzo explained, this criticism doesn't make sense given that she's continually called "hypersexual," while the "mammy" stereotype is "completely desexualized."

"So it can't both be true — make it make sense," she said in the clip. "I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman that makes pop music and is happy."

In response to Lizzo's candid livestream though, her "Rumors" collaborator, Cardi B, hit back at both criticisms by retweeting a clip of Lizzo's Instagram Live and writing, "When you stand up for yourself, they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive."

"Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table," the rapper said, before continuing to defend Lizzo in a second tweet addressing the trolls saying "Rumors" was "flopping."

Cardi added, "Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck."

See Cardi's tweets for yourself, below.

