Cardi B is voicing her disgust after seeing the Dalai Lama asking a young boy to "suck my tongue" in a viral video.

Amid the furor surrounding the clip, the mother of two tweeted out a warning to fellow parents on Monday, writing that "this world is full of predators" who “prey on the innocent."

"The ones who are most unknowing, our children," as Cardi wrote. "Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches."

"Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them," she then went on to advise, before replying to a commenter saying she was "grateful" for her "overprotective" mother in retrospect by saying, "Yeup….No sleep overs nothing !!!”

However, some critics of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper used this as an opportunity to discuss Cardi's past, specifically her controversial confession about "drugging" and "robbing" men when she used to strip. Granted, the star was quick to defend herself against those labeling her a "hypocrite" on Instagram, asking why people were "bringing up a situation from my past when GROWN ASS DRUNK MEN were trying to take advantage of me and finesse me out my body because I said protect ya kids from predators?”

“Like do y’all want them to get preyed on or something..? PROTECT OUR KIDS and let them know not to let anyone touch their private parts," Cardi wrote underneath an Instagram post by the @neightborhoodtalk. Later, the musician went on to double down on her statements in a follow up post cautioning parents to watch out for potential predators in their family, though she clarified that there was "nobody in my family like that."

Cardi's posts come after the 87-year-old spiritual leader was criticized over footage from a February event in India, where he can be seen asking a young boy to kiss him on the cheek before telling him to "suck my tongue," according to CNN. In response to the backlash, the Dalai Lama's official Twitter account shared a statement saying, "His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

The statement added, “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras.”