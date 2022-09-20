Cardi B is tired of people doubting her sexual orientation.

On Monday, September 19, the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to respond to a post about "celebrities that came out as bisexual but never dated someone of the same gender," which included photos of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and, obviously, Cardi herself. That said, despite plenty of people reminding them that people a) may have not publicly dated someone of the same gender and b) don't necessarily need to have done so in order to be bisexual, that seemingly wasn't enough for the person behind the tweet, who subsequently decided to follow up with a second post about "actual bisexual icons," featuring photos of Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and David Bowie.

But as someone who's never been one to let the trolls take the lead, Cardi was quick to hit the retweet button, writing that "I ate bitches out before you was born," before adding, "Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you."

Granted, this isn't the first time Cardi's had to deal with skepticism of her sexuality, as she previously addressed the backlash surrounding "Girls" — her single about loving women with Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX — by explaining that she'd been "with a lot of woman !"

Cardi added, "I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience ."

Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience . — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018

Not only that, but she's also faced related accusations of queerbaiting after appearing naked with Normani in the video for their song "Wild Side," which she also responded to in a retweet of a Rolling Stone article titled "Why Queerbaiting Matters More Than Ever."

"Queer baiting?," she asked at the time before arguing that her marriage to husband Offset doesn't negate the fact that she has expressed "soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls."

Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden “queer baiting” is the new word & people use it to the ground ! https://t.co/M3kn4NyJBs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 23, 2021

Check out Cardi's latest tweet for yourself below.

I ate bitches out before you was born …..Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you 😅😅 https://t.co/S9mm4yesDU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2022