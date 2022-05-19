After holding last year's edition in July due to schedule changes caused by the pandemic, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival returned to its traditional May slot this time around. Taking place from May 17 to 28, this year's buzzy screenings include Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.
But let's be real, the glitz and glamour of the red carpet is what we're really here for. Notable for its constant use of supermodels, couture ball gowns and A-list actresses, the festival provides some of the biggest fashion-celebrity moments of the year.
The stars have already landed in the South of France for the festivities — heavyweights like Anne Hathaway, Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore are joined by Gen Z stars like Lori Harvey and Liza Koshy on the red carpet and iconic stairs. We'll be continuing to update this list with some of the best fashion from all the photocalls, dinners, parties and arrivals.
Lori Harvey in Alexandre Vauthier Couture
Elle Fanning in Armani Privé
Kate Middleton in Roland Mouret
Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen
Rossy de Palma in Saint Laurent
Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta
Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton
Katherine Langford in Valentino
Alessandra Ambrosio in Stephane Rolland Couture
Didi Stone in Roberto Cavalli
Cindy Bruna in Giambattista Valli Couture
Julia Roberts in Louis Vuitton
Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé
Adriana Lima in Balmain
Rebecca Hall in Gucci
Photos via Getty
