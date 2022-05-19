After holding last year's edition in July due to schedule changes caused by the pandemic, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival returned to its traditional May slot this time around. Taking place from May 17 to 28, this year's buzzy screenings include Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

But let's be real, the glitz and glamour of the red carpet is what we're really here for. Notable for its constant use of supermodels, couture ball gowns and A-list actresses, the festival provides some of the biggest fashion-celebrity moments of the year.

The stars have already landed in the South of France for the festivities — heavyweights like Anne Hathaway, Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore are joined by Gen Z stars like Lori Harvey and Liza Koshy on the red carpet and iconic stairs. We'll be continuing to update this list with some of the best fashion from all the photocalls, dinners, parties and arrivals.

Lori Harvey in Alexandre Vauthier Couture

Elle Fanning in Armani Privé

Kate Middleton in Roland Mouret

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen

Rossy de Palma in Saint Laurent

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Katherine Langford in Valentino

Alessandra Ambrosio in Stephane Rolland Couture

Didi Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Cindy Bruna in Giambattista Valli Couture

Julia Roberts in Louis Vuitton

Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé

Adriana Lima in Balmain

Rebecca Hall in Gucci