Camila Cabello has been the target of body shamers recently. So the "Señorita" singer decided to go to TikTok to send a message for fans and haters alike to hear.

In the video, Cabello is sitting in her parked car in workout clothes. "I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy," she shares. "And I am wearing a top that shows my belly." She then shows her outfit and continues, "And I wasn't tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time."

Cabello admits that she was bothered at first but then she realized, "being at war with your body is so last season. I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."

She then ends her video by singing En Vogue's "Giving Him Something He Can Feel."

Cabello's boo Shawn Mendes also recently spoke on working on his own body image in an interview with Wonderland. "Any shoot where you're basically 'sexy' in any type of way can really mess with your psyche because you're struggling every day to live up to that guy," he said. "But realistically, you can't really fit the shoes of that person in that photo — even as that person."

Looks like the couple is finding power in embracing their bodies for what they are.