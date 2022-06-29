Lights, Cameron, action. Eight years after her last film (Annie) was released and four years after formally announcing her retirement from acting, Cameron Diaz’s self-care era is over — she’s back.

After giving us masterpieces like The Mask, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Holiday and Charlie’s Angels — not to mention the entire Shrek franchise — Diaz took a well-deserved break from Hollywood, but she’s back in action for... Back in Action.

Diaz will be starring in the fittingly named action-comedy alongside Annie costar Jamie Foxx, who announced the news by posting a snippet of a phone call between himself, Diaz and un-retiring expert Tom Brady:

And while it’s great to have the 2000s rom-com queen back, we can’t help but wonder why she decided to return for a... Netflix film? Don’t get us wrong, Netflix has been dominating the TV world — it’s nearly impossible to exist on the internet without encountering Stranger Things content — but its movies, especially its action-comedies, have historically been meh at best.

While Shrek 5 would have been the ideal comeback film, our fingers are crossed for at least a hint of romance in this action-comedy. With both Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts returning to their rom-com roots this year in The Lost City and Ticket to Paradise, if Diaz does the same, it may be a sign that nature is truly healing.