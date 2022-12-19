Dominic Fike's Tour Photo Diary With Calvin Klein

Last year saw the start of Dominic Fike's relationship with Calvin Klein, and he's since starred in several of the brand's iconic campaigns, including the most recent Fall 2022 ads alongside Blackpink's Jennie, Chloë Sevigny and Lila Moss.

Though many fans know him from his turn as an actor on the second season of Euphoria, Fike has always been a musician first. He just wrapped up his North American tour, including sold-out shows in Detroit's The Fillmore and a double-header in New York's Terminal 5.

Calvin Klein teamed up with Fike to capture his life backstage and on the road while highlighting some of his favorite Calvin Klein pieces that he wore while on tour, exclusively shared with PAPER. See the entire photo diary in the gallery, below.