Caitlyn Jenner is responding to rumors about wanting to run for governor of California.

According to Politico, the speculation started after some GOP members floated Jenner — a longtime Republican — as a "strong" candidate in a potential recall election against current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Related | Twitter Reacts to Caitlyn Jenner Wearing a MAGA Hat Days After Decrying Military Ban

However, Jenner herself has now definitively shut down the rumors of a political run in a statement issued by her manager, Sophia Hutchins.

"Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children," Hutchins said.

That said, Jenner previously expressed interest in running against Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein back in 2017, though she ended up not running at the time. Initially, she also supported Trump, but later criticized his rolling back of LGBTQ+ protections as a "disaster."

Read Politico's full report, here.