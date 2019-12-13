As Harry Styles stans absorb the singer's long-awaited second album today, some lucky shoppers will also get the chance to score his new merch. Launching tomorrow in London, Los Angeles, and New York, exclusive pop-up stores will carry Fine Line merch for five days only.

The range consists of tees, tote bags, bomber jackets, and accessories printed with artwork from the album, as well as Harry's famous "Do You Know Who You Are" catchphrase and song titles like "Adore You" and "Watermelon Sugar." Illustrations of Styles include his album cover in a special infrared-like effect, and him in an ocean with fish orbiting around him. (Fish are a big theme on this latest record.)

Some merch is exclusive to each city, and there will also be free gifts with purchase, daily raffles and refreshments at the pop-ups.

See below for the full details.

Fine Line Pop Up Store Locations, Dates and Hours Saturday December 14 and Sunday, December 15 11AM – 8PM Monday, December 16 to Thursday, December 19 12PM – 8PM New York Pop-Up Address: 329 Broome street, NYC 10002 Los Angeles Pop-Up Address: 7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024 London Pop-Up Address: Camden Stables Market, Chalk Farm Road London NW1 8AH