Just two days after Burberry held its Spring 2023 show in London on Monday, the brand announced that it would be parting ways with Riccardo Tisci — and replacing him with Daniel Lee as its new Chief Creative Officer.

“Riccardo has played a pivotal role in repositioning Burberry," said Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd in a statement. "He has enhanced our creative language, modernized and elevated our product offer and brought a new generation of luxury customers to our brand.

Tisci's next move could not immediately be learned. He held the top spot at Burberry for five years after a successful stint at Givenchy.

Daniel Lee, meanwhile, has kept a low profile since parting ways with Bottega Veneta at the end of 2021. He'll start on October 3 and be responsible for all Burberry collections. His first collection will debut during London Fashion Week in February 2022.

“Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry," added Akeroyd. "I am excited about working closely with him and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams."