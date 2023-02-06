Well, looks like we know why Burberry wiped its social media clean last week!

This morning, Burberry offered the first glimpse of its new direction under Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, who joined in October and whose first runway show for the brand will debut in a few weeks.

Related | Burberry Parts Ways With Riccardo Tisci

It's a campaign featuring "Burberry classics" (not designed by Lee) featuring British names like Shygirl, Skepta, and Vanessa Redgrave. They were all shot against iconic British landmarks Trafalgar Square and Albert Bridge by photographer Tyrone Lebon (whom Lee collaborated with frequently at Bottega Veneta).

Most significant is the revival and update of an old logo, the Equestrian Knight Design last used by designer Christopher Bailey (he was there for 17 years prior to Riccardo Tisci's arrival). Also, Prorsum is back! The name, which is Latin for Forwards and was known as the runway line under Bailey, is featured on the design.

Back in December, Lee hinted to Vogue about what the campaign would entail. “It’s really about London and the UK, a mix of people who are the best at what they do," he said. "You know: people with real substance.”

Indeed, it appears Lee, who is from Yorkshire, is set on waiving the flag for Britishness and emphasizing its British roots.

"I love working with Tyrone and his team because we all contribute, we all have ideas," he added to Vogue. "We have a real relationship that was built up over a long time; we’re honest with each other." The campaign also features swans and foxes as well as typeface in an electric blue hue (could that be his new signature color?).

His vision will continue take shape when he debuts his first collection during London Fashion Week on February 20.