Bumble Is Giving Away Beauty Products for the Holidays

You may not have found love on Bumble just yet, but you can now get a great deal on your favorite beauty products. For the holidays, the popular dating app has debuted a special gift guide, where users can participate in a daily, weekly, monthly giveaway from beauty, lifestyle and fashion brands.



For beauty, the lineup is currently limited to six brands such as Becca, True Botanicals, Love Wellness, Ouai, Ipsy, and Erno Lazslo. Each brand has committed to gift four products.

Gaining new customers seems to be the primary goal for most participating brands. And while a dating app might seem like an odd choice to want to lure in potential skincare and makeup enthusiasts, the "woman first" app does present an untapped opportunity to reach the 18-34 demographic.

"We want to connect with [our customer] where she is, and she's clearly on mobile," True Botanicals Founder Hillary Peterson, told Glossy, adding that Bumble's female-empowerment approach was also an integral pull for the partnership. "We don't want to connect with just anyone with a huge mobile presence, but with brands who have a similar mission as ours."

If you're hoping to potentially grab one of the deals, keep an eye out on the Bumble's Instagram stories. Users will also be able to see the giveaways for the day on a "dedicated page" on the app itself.

The number of 18 to 24-year-olds on dating apps and websites has almost tripled in the past two years, Glossy reports, with 15% of Americans reporting they have used a dating platform at least once in their lifetime.

"We have found that this type of partnership, particularly with a brand that is so well-aligned with us, is the most efficient way to meet new audiences," Peterson added.

This isn't the app's first foray into beauty. In 2018, the brand announced that it will be launching its own skincare line due sometime this year. Earlier this year, the company also partnered with Urban Decay to give away 1,000 free samples of its latest eyeshadow palette.