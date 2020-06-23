Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Pride
Subscribe
Black Lives Matter

With NASCAR Support, Wallace Gets Last Lap

by Kennedy Maddox

On Saturday, June 20, a piece of twine twisted into the shape of a noose was found hanging from a tree in California's Sonoma Raceway.

The discovery came just one day before another noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, bringing forward an FBI investigation. Following the findings was an outpouring of support for Wallace from colleagues, celebrities and fans alike before the start of the delayed Geico 500, Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Wallace played a monumental part in NASCAR's banning of the Confederate flag in their arenas — which was met with great resistance from racing fans who lined their vehicles outside of the track waving the flag before Monday's event. One sign, attached to plane, flew above the track and read "Defund NASCAR."

Sonoma Raceway President Steve Page said the noose was found behind a former administrative office on the property and that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. Authorities have asked on-site business to share security video and for anyone who has an alternative explanation for the object to come forward.

Related | Colin Kaepernick Wants You to Know Your Rights

"We take it very seriously," the sheriff's spokesman Orlando Rodriguez told NBC. "That's why we're out there with the violent crimes unit, (to) put every effort into making an ID on this."

NASCAR is doubling down on their decision to ban the confederate flag and standing behind Wallace, stating that this "heinous act" will not go unresolved, or unpunished. "As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Photo via Getty/ Chris Graythen

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
Pride

Kaytranada and Jaboukie Check in on Each Other

Story by Rob Dozier / Photography by Bryan Huynh
Pride

Amit Rahav Is Our New Religion

Story by Evan Ross Katz / Photography by Oscar Ouk (Using Zoom)