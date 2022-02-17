Another member of BTS has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, V reportedly went to the hospital to take a PCR test after experiencing a mild sore throat. Big Hit Music then went on to say that the test confirmed he had COVID-19, though he is "not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat" after previously receiving two rounds of vaccines.

"He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,” the management company wrote on Weverse.

Big Hit then went on to explain that while V was in contact with his bandmates on Saturday, there was "no close contact" and "everyone was wearing a mask." Since then, no one else has presented any symptoms and all their preemptive self-tests have yielded negative results.

"We will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery," the statement continued. "We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.”

This past December, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga tested positive for COVID-19. The following month, Jimin also received a positive result after being hospitalized and undergoing emergency surgery for acute appendicitis. All of them have since fully recovered.

Read Big Hit's entire statement on V's diagnosis here.