BTS fans are coming for conservative pundit Tucker Carlson.

From viral attempts to sabotage Trump's rallies to regular online takedowns of right-wing rhetoric, anyone who's ever scrolled through Twitter is likely aware of the immense power held by K-pop stans. However, it seems as if Carlson missed the memo, seeing as how he made the incredibly poor decision to include BTS in his criticism the current administration — and ARMY's not happy.

Earlier this week, the global superstars visited the White House to meet with the president and discuss the importance of Asian representation and the spike in anti-Asian discrimination stemming from the coronavirus. But rather than see it for the productive and pertinent conversation it was, Carlson used it as a way to attack Biden and accused him of using BTS to do some damage control.

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.



I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

“Things have gotten very bad for Joe Biden, both public-facing and internally. What are they doing about it? Well, they broke glass in case of emergency and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House today,” the Tucker Carlson Tonight host said while making some unsubstantiated and strangely hypocritical claims about the how "white supremacy" was running amok within the Biden "Nut House."

Things are going so poorly at the White House that even the media can no longer ignore it. pic.twitter.com/wmqZxpi81r — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 1, 2022

Digging himself even deeper, Carlson then went on to allude that getting "a Korean pop group to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States" was a shallow and pointless PR stunt that was effectively "degrading" to America. So what did ARMY do? Exactly what you'd expect them to, a.k.a. flood his Twitter mentions

"he doesn't know the force he just awoke," as one amused commentator wrote before another person urged ARMY to "give him hell."

he doesn’t know the force he just awoke — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile, several more joked that "watching the BTS fandom dunk on Tucker Carlson" was a fitting "opener to Pride month" they didn't know they needed, with an observer wryly adding that they couldn't believe ARMY was "going to kill tucker carlson on the first day of pride."

"what a time to be alive," they added.

Watching the BTS fandom dunk on Tucker Carlson is the opener to Pride Month I didn’t know I needed. 🥰 https://t.co/iY8iGtoK0x — Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) June 1, 2022

i can’t believe bts stans are going to kill tucker carlson on the first day of pride… what a time to be alive — kneé (@biryaneebitch) June 1, 2022

And elsewhere, even more Twitter users — some of whom admitted to not even being familiar with BTS' music — pledged their allegiance to the group "if BTS fans take down Tucker," saying if they ended his career there was "literally no way I couldn’t stan." Welcome to the club, y'all.

If BTS fans take down Tucker I promise I will become a lifelong BTS fan. https://t.co/UFzIOb5Ao8 — Andrew Kinsey (@KinseyAndrew) June 2, 2022

If BTS ends Tucker’s career, there is literally no way I couldn’t stan. I would have to. — Italian Elon Musk (@xoxogossipgita) June 1, 2022

I don't think Tucker has any idea what kind of hornet's nest he just kicked. https://t.co/WaB203oiAC — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) June 1, 2022

BTS Army goes after Tucker Carlson after he slams group’s White House Appearance. So it’s K Pop against a KKK Pop. — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) June 1, 2022

If BTS army stans dig up all this dirt on Tucker Carlson, and ruin his career, that'd be a hilarious end lmao https://t.co/9qRpCjqV2c — Zeke Gonzalez (@zekegonzalez22) June 1, 2022

fuck yeah bts army about to rip tucker carlson to shreds lfg — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 1, 2022

tucker carlson is going to go mis sing one day and fan BTS accounts will be dropping hints about what they did with him — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) June 1, 2022

i do not know who BTS is but if their fans are lining up against Tucker Carlson i support arming them with Javelins and advanced MLRS systems — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) June 1, 2022

Tucker Carlson deciding to take on BTS stans might genuinely be one of the worst media decisions he's ever made. They will haunt him for the rest of time. https://t.co/3Irz7dEN8c — Ohmic Imp 🏳️‍⚧️ (@OhmicImp) June 1, 2022

Praying that the bts stans do what americans couldnt



Get rid of tucker carlson, physically, mentally, spiritually, and psychically remove him from the collective consciousness pic.twitter.com/8zyGFEBodG — Lalo🧡☀️🌟 (@_edboi_) June 1, 2022