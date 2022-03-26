Hip-hop legend and industry mainstay Snoop Dogg confirmed it with his own words. The rumored collaboration with worldwide K-Pop sensation BTS is officially happening!

He made the announcement on Monday, during the red carpet event for American Song Contest — a new Eurovision-type show he and Kelly Clarkson are hosting. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle," he told The A.V. Club.

Snoop first teased the collab in January, on the podcast Mogul Talk. He told the hosts that he'd gotten a request from the South Korean band, saying, "I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that shit." At the time, he wasn't fully aware of how big the group was. But obviously, he does now.

The rapper continued, "I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together."

This isn't the first time Snoop's dipped his toes into the world of K-Pop. He's previously worked with other artists in the genre including Psy, Girls' Generation, 2NE1, and MONSTA X. And he hasn't forgotten. “I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene,” he said. “I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it’s what I do.”

BTS's latest releases are "Butter" and "Permission to Dance," which are both English-language pop hits. And while the group is known for their strong rap line, it's been a while since they released a Korean hip-hop track. But might this comeback featuring Snoop Dogg — one of the artists they admire the most — seems like it might be worth the wait.

The group is expected to release a new album this year, following their pandemic album BE. And if this Snoop collab is any indication, it's going to be a good one.