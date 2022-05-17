A battle has officially commenced in the boyband multiverse. At Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, BTS tied One Direction's record for the most Top Duo/ Group wins. Of course, we're feeling torn but thankfully, a tie means we won't have to pick sides.

Last night, BTS took home another Top Duo/ Group award, making it their third. The group also won the award in 2019 and 2021. One Direction was first crowned Top Duo/ Group in 2013, and won again two consecutive years in a row from 2015 to 2016. After the band’s tragic split — no, we’re still not over it — they won’t be able to top their three wins, which makes BTS' milestone even more of a threat to the crown.

If the reign had to be relinquished, who better to share the title than BTS? If anyone is primed to take over as band of the decade, it’s the multi-talented pop sensations. The group also won Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for their single “Butter” and have received a total of 12 Billboard Music awards throughout their career, making them the most awarded group in the history of the show. Their wins were announced in a pre-show livestream, since the band did not attend, and surly they were overjoyed — even if they kept it coy.

bts when they see which songs won pic.twitter.com/VZf8mYZhGU — glow♡✘ (@gloworldd) May 15, 2022

It’s been a bit quiet from the chart-toppers since July 2021's “Butter,” but new music is just around the corner with the anthology album Proof slated for release June 10. The album will even include three CDs, since we’ve been so patiently waiting. The first boasts well-known singles like “DNA” and “Fake Love,” the second disc explores BTS members’ solo songs and sub-unit tracks and the final disc will be chock-full of unreleased songs and deep-cut demos.