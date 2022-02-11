Nordstrom has announced that they are introducing new BTS-themed merch inspired by the Grammy-nominated K-pop group.

In sizes small to extra large, the unisex collection includes apparel and accessories inspired by BTS hits like “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” from tees to fleece sweatpants and sweatshirts, outerwear, sweaters, stickers, pens, key chains, photo cards, snow globes, and more. The collection ranges in price from $9 to $133.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has made waves worldwide, and gained acclaim for their ground-breaking performances and chart-topping music. From sold-out stadium shows to recognitions at the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Music Video Music Awards, and an Artist of the Year win in 2021 at the American Music Awards, BTS are established pop icons of the zeitgeist, with millions of fans across the globe.

Fans will be able to shop the collection beginning at midnight PST/ 3 AM EST on February 25 in select Nordstrom stores and online at Nordstrom.com.