Brooklyn Beckham and Transformers: Age of Extinction actress Nicola Peltz are engaged!

David and Victoria Beckham's 21-year-old son announced on Instagram that he popped the question two weeks ago, and Peltz said "yes." He posted a photo, with the caption, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx"

Related | Victoria Beckham Made a Spice Girls TikTok

Peltz posted the same engagement photo, and wrote, "you've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."

Victoria Beckham has already congratulated her son and her future daughter-in-law, saying that she and the whole family "could not be happier" about the exciting news. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness," she wrote. "We all love you both so much."

The couple made their relationship official just in January, when Beckham greeted the actress on her 25th birthday. Before that, there were speculations back in October 2019 that Brooklyn was dating a former Posh Spice impersonator.