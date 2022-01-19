Cardi B is stepping up to help the victims of the deadly Bronx fire from earlier this month, she told TMZ today. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she said.

The rapper and Bronx native is reportedly working with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to cover all funeral and burial expenses for the victims of the Jan. 9 tragedy and is doing what she can to make sure that all the families involved are getting the closure they’re seeking.

The deadly fire in the Bronx claimed 17 lives, according to ABC News, after ripping through an apartment building in the Tremont area. More than 60 additional people were injured and over 200 firefighters were at the scene to try to put out the flames. Fire officials attributed a space heater to the cause of the fire initially, though many victims died from smoke inhalation. TMZ reported that interior building doors that are supposed to be closed for this exact reason weren’t, allowing the smoke to travel more quickly throughout the building. However, officials say the fire never actually left the floor where it originated.

Of the 17 victims, eight of them were children, the youngest of which just two years old, according to The New York Times. Each of the victims has already been laid to rest in two separate ceremonies in the past week.

Cardi, who was born and raised in the New York borough, also sent heartfelt words to TMZ about the fire, saying, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."