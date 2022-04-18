During weekend one of their farewell performances at Coachella, Brockhampton surprised fans by announcing they’d release one last album ahead of their breakup. As their set drew to a close, the screens on stage lit up, saying, “The Final Album” and “2022.” Kevin Abstract confirmed the news on Twitter just after the set, tweeting the same message. The news is bittersweet, as fans are excited for one more album after thinking the last album was thee last album .

Brockhampton announced in January that their upcoming shows at the O2 Academy in London, along with Coachella, would be their final performances as a group, saying all other previously announced shows were canceled. They concluded the message by writing, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

The rap boy band collective had previously scheduled a tour for 2020 that was postponed due to COVID and rescheduled for 2021. When COVID was still a factor, the tour was again pushed to early 2022, however, since the pandemic has persisted, they decided to cancel everything and just be done.

Their two London shows were in February, and their first Coachella performance was on Saturday. They’ll play their last show as a group next Saturday at the second weekend of Coachella and once the show and the new album have concluded, Brockhampton plans to take an indefinite hiatus.

There’s no firm details yet as to what will be included on the last album or when it might arrive — or if there may even be any promo performances along with it — but it seems like this is their final farewell to the fans. This will be their seventh studio album, following the 2021 release of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The group has also released four compilation albums, a mixtape, an EP and numerous singles over the past eight years.