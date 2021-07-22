Will 2021 be the end of the "best boy band since One Direction," Brockhampton?

Band leader, Kevin Abstract, revealed on Monday that the well-known music collective will release a seventh, and likely final, album "before the end of the year."

Brockhampton was a simple idea that began over a popular 2010 Kanye West fan forum that Abstract would visit daily. He wanted to redefine what it meant to be an "all-American boy band," by forming something bizarre, collaborative and prime for the digital age. He posted the query on the forum and 20 users responded, quickly forming the group known as AliveSinceForever which was based in Abstract's hometown of The Woodlands, Texas.

The members renamed themselves Brockhampton (the name of a street that Abstract grew up on), and since then have led the path of the DIY spirit in music, art and collaborative endeavors.

In an interview with GQ, band member Romil Hemnani spoke about his expectation about the band's breakup stating, "Everybody's given their life for the last 10 years and at a certain point, people deserve to give their lives to themselves. So it feels like it's time to let everyone just spread their wings and do the things that they want to do."

Brockhampton's second to last album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which dropped in April of this year, received critical acclaim, peaking at No.11 on the US Billboard 200. Roadrunner had various notable guest features like A$AP Rocky, JPEGMafia, Danny Brown, and Charlie Wilson.

Kevin Abstract specifically, has been focusing on his solo music career, announcing back in May a new solo album that is in the works. Abstract's latest project follows his 2019 album Arizona Baby. He dropped a brand new track "Slugger" on July 16 that included both rappers $not and Slowthai.

Brockhampton's farewell tour, Here Right Now, begins August 1 in Chicago. The band was initially set to tour for their 2019 album Ginger in summer 2020, but this was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.