'Tis the Season for Brittany Broski, Sarah Schauer's  'Night of BS'

Thanks to Ms. Rona, going out still feels like a gamble. But never fear because our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. So while going to the club or the theater may seem a little scary right now, here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Related | The Big Business of Being Brittany Broski

Who: For one night only, comedians Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer — AKA your two favorite roommates/ internet personalities — are convening in their shared living space for a special holiday edition of their hilarious "A Night of BS" show.

When: The show can be streamed via Looped on December 15, starting at 6 PM PST and 9 PM EST.

Why Watch: With Brittany and Sarah in the mix, "A Night of BS: Holiday Edition" is bound to be an uproarious time. That said, as "two of Santa's dishonorably discharged elves," the duo will, obviously, have a lot to say about the holiday-related issues you care about, such as elf unions, mall Santas and more. Not to mention a super serious debate on whether God is real — all for a starting rate of $15!

However, it's just not your average livestream as the online event will features an interactive livestream, co-viewing suites and a virtual meet-and-greet for the "real believers." And even better? Brittany will also be making a big announcement during this "Night of BS" and, trust us, it's probably the best gift you'll receive this entire holiday season.