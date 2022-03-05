Things are looking up for Britney Spears. The pop star was freed of her 13-year-long conservatorship, and has since been doing whatever she pleases without asking for anyone's permission. She's been speaking out about the abuses and trauma she's endured in the past decade, driving alone for the first time in a while, going on vacations. And, most recently, fans are speculating that she just might have gotten married!

It's been six months since she and her long-time boyfriend, model and fitness guru Sam Asghari, got engaged. The two have been dating for almost five years since meeting in 2016 at the set of the "Slumber Party" music video. Spears has always said that he's been with her "through both the hardest and the best years of my life." And so many were thrilled by the news.

The two never announced a date, or revealed any details about the actual wedding. Well, it looks like it might have already happened. Or at least, some people think so because of the "Toxic" singer's latest Instagram post.

Spears greeted her beau happy birthday in a post on Friday. It shows a black and white photo of Asghari, wearing a suit. She captioned the photo, "Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!! He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💋🎂 🎉!!!"

Related | Britney Spears Is Ready To Tell Us Everything

Of course, everyone has zeroed in on the fact that she referred to him as her husband, and is speaking in the present tense about spending her life with him. Asghari fueled rumors with his comment, “I’m saying no more cake baby no more, please.”

Of course, he could be talking about birthday cake, but some fans are speculating that he might have been referring to a wedding cake.

No official sources have confirmed whether the two have actually tied the knot.