Britney Spears is attempting to remove her father as conservator of her estate for the second time.

On Monday, the pop icon's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to replace Jamie Spears with CPA Jason Rubin. According to NBC News, the petition argued that it was an "objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance."

That said, the filing also notes that this petition is separate from another motion seeking to remove Jamie entirely from the legal arrangement. However, it is not asking for a complete termination of the conservatorship over her estate, which is estimated to be worth over $2.7 million in cash assets and $56 million in non-cash assets.

"Less than two weeks ago we pledged that after 13 years of status quo we would move aggressively to suspend and remove James Spears," Rosengart told reporters on Monday. "It is now a matter of public record that we have done so. In less than two weeks we look forward to litigating the matter in court."



Back in July, Spears' first petition to remove Jamie as her conservator — filed by former lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III — was denied. The request came on the heels of the star's shocking court testimony about the "abusive" arrangement, in which she said her father used his power to control every part of her life, including her diet, relationships and spending.

The petition will be discussed during Britney's September 29 hearing with Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. Representatives for Jamie Spears have declined to comment.