Britney Spears is having a baby! ...or a food baby? We’re not sure.

In her latest cryptic Instagram post, Spears recounted her recent trip to Maui, where many iconicly confounding Instagrams were made. But this latest announcement has her fans more confused than ever. In the post, shared Monday, Spears tells an all too familiar tale of gaining a vacation food-baby.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she shared in the caption. “My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!”

At this point, we’re with her, we’re following, and then she drops the statement that has celebrity journalists and fans scrambling: “So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby."

Now, this seems pretty straightforward, and many have taken it at face value. But for someone whose humor is as tongue-in-cheek as Spears,' we’re not convinced. The Britney Army knows her Instagram posts often seem to be an inside joke with herself, and fans have been left to draw their own conclusions.

In the caption, Spears continues, "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there ... I might just loose it ... I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

Is she having twins? Did she eat two burritos in rapid succession? We’ll never know... (for now at least). Such is life for a Britney stan, familiar with reading between the lines and drawing conclusions from her unique symbolism and self-referencial sarcasm. Take a read for yourself below. We’re all ears for fan theories, conspiracies or cold hard facts to get to the bottom of this.

Whatever her announcement may be, we’d love to congratulate her on her expanding family, or waistband just the same!