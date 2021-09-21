Netflix has released a teaser for its own Britney Spears documentary.

Back in 2009, the pop icon left an attorney an 18-second voicemail in which she asks for help extricating herself from her controversial conservatorship. Twelve years later, Netflix is now using the audio clip to tease the forthcoming release of its new documentary, Britney Vs. Spears, which is slated to premiere on September 28.

According to Variety, the Erin Lee Carr-directed film was already in the works when Hulu dropped its own critically acclaimed documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which renewed interest in the pop icon's 13 year-long conservatorship, controlled by her father, Jamie.

Much like Framing Britney Spears, Netflix's doc will provide a thorough examine the unusual legal arrangement, which Britney called "abusive" in a bombshell court testimony back in June. Since then, the star's fight to free herself from her father's control has continued to dominate headlines, with Jamie himself eventually petitioning to step down as her conservator last month.

A full trailer is expected to be released on Wednesday. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser for Britney Vs. Spears, below.