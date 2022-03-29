Britney Spears is taking aim at ex Justin Timberlake.

As we all know, the two dated for three years during the early aughts until things went downhill in 2002. Ending in a drama-filled breakup involving rumors of Britney cheating, Justin went on to feed into public speculation by releasing his debut solo album Justified. Granted, it was mostly his single "Cry Me a River" that raised eyebrows thanks to what appeared to be several lyrical reference to his ex and a music video featuring a Britney lookalike, as well as his song “What Goes Around... Comes Around," which was released a few years later.

As a result, Justin became even more popular, while Britney was attacked and slut-shamed by the media, as chronicled in Framing Britney Spears. But following the documentary's premiere last year, the former *NSYNC member's past treatment of the star incurred significant backlash, which resulted in Justin issuing a public apology to both Britney and Janet Jackson, who also suffered a huge career setback after the infamous nip slip during their 2004 Super Bowl performance.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he wrote at the time. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Even so, Britney's silence surrounding his apology and Instagram videos of herself dancing to his songs made it appear like all was forgiven — until now.

According to Page Six, Britney recently took to Instagram to post an old photo of herself and Justin, which was accompanied by a scathing caption accusing sister Jamie Lynn Spears, mother Lynne Spears and Justin of profiting off her name.

"I had a call last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???," she wrote in the since-deleted post, which began by referencing Lynne's 2008 memoir, Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World, which talked about Britney's mental health battle as the star's (now-terminated) conservatorship was put into place.

“Your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most... all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION!!!," Britney said before directly calling out Justin for also profiting off her struggle.

“Your ex did the same thing," she continued. "He served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!”

Not only that, but Britney also took a moment to drag Jamie Lynn once again, echoing previous statements about her family being "complicit" in her conservatorship and her sister trying to capitalize off "one of the hardest times in [her] life" to sell her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which was supposed to be called I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out — a direct reference to her older sister's 1998 hit — before fans accused her of leveraging Britney's fame.

Justin has yet to comment on the matter. In the meantime though, you can check out a screenshot of her post below.

OH WE ARE LATE BUT BRITNEY SPEARS ABSOLUTELY HATES JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND WE ARE HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/lWExiMEpuJ — Britney Stan 🤍 (@BritneyTheStan) March 29, 2022