Britney Spears is addressing her younger son's recent comments about their relationship and her conservatorship.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," Jayden told the British tabloid, before alluding to Britney's tense relationship with the rest of her family, including sister Jamie Lynn Spears, mother Lynne Spears and father Jamie Spears.

"I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family," the teen said. "And then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

As Jayden went on to say, the boys believe that their grandfather was unfairly maligned for "just trying to be like any father," despite Britney characterizing Jamie's complete control over her personhood and estate as "abusive" and exploitative.

"But I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long," he said of the 13-year-long legal arrangement, which was officially terminated last November.. "Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long — I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed."

Shortly after the interview was published, Britney uploaded a lengthy Instagram post, in which she wished Jayden "all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!"

"My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!," she said, before adding that it's been "horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet has you talking about personal matters to them !!!"

Britney continued, "I hope you can look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be !!!!"

The superstar then concluded the post with a note about her mental health, advising Jayden to "understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart."

"Psss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people ... then yes I have failed as a mother," Britney wrote. "And hopefully that's a chat for you and your father."

You can read Spears' entire post for yourself below.