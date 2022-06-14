Britney Spears has been granted a restraining order against her wedding crasher ex, Jason Alexander.

After five years together, the pop icon and Sam Asghari were able to officially tie the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Britney's Los Angeles home. Despite the happy occasion though, the event was surrounded by a fair amount of drama related to the guest list, including a brazen attempt by Alexander to sneak into the event while live streaming the entire thing.

Thankfully, Alexander was quickly apprehended by security and later arrested by cops on charges of trespassing, vandalism and battery, all of which he pled not guilty to at his arraignment on Monday. According to TMZ though, the judge wasn't buying it, as he still granted Britney and Sam a three-year restraining order against Alexander. Additionally, the judge added a felony stalking charge to his case.

Alexander's bail is currently set at $100,000. He will also be required to surrender any firearms in his possession after law enforcement found a knife on him during the altercation.

Granted, this isn't the first time Alexander's gotten in trouble for being somewhere he shouldn't, seeing as how he previously made headlines for storming the Capitol in January 2021. Notably, the outlet reported this latest incident has also dredged up another past case against Alexander, who was accused by a Northern California woman of stealing a $2,000 bracelet from her home in 2015.

Alexander is Britney's first husband. In 2004, the two infamously eloped in Vegas, though their marriage only lasted for a brief 55 hours. Even so, Alexander appears to have kept tabs on his ex for the past two decades, as he was spotted at a #FreeBritney rally in August 2020, where he claimed they were still in contact. In his livestream, he can also be heard telling security that Britney is his first and only wife.

