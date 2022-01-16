After some online back-and-forth following Jamie Lynn Spears' interview promoting her new memoir Things I Should Have Said, Britney Spears has decided that she doesn't want any more of the drama.

On Saturday, the pop icon admitted that she "said some harsh things" about her younger sibling in her public statement following Jamie Lynn's interview. She wrote, "I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing ... But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me."

She went on to talk about how she felt that Jamie Lynn acted "aloof" with regards to what happened to her during the abusive 13-year conservatorship under her father. She added that she feels as if her sister's loyalty "is still with the people that hurt me the most," and that even though Jamie Lynn is showing up for her now, she wasn't there when she truly needed her.

Still, she doesn't want to drag this on. "All I know is I love you unconditionally...so go ahead and say whatever you want," she said. "It's so tacky for a family to publicly fight like this!" At the end of the message, she added, "I do know your real heart more than anyone!!!" She also noted that she admires her younger sister for being able to do all these interviews. "I'm scared of all of it... I admire you for being strong... just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!!!"

Jamie Lynn responded through an Instagram story, asking Britney to call her so they can talk things through. She claimed that she's reached out multiple times to discuss everything privately. "Please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up," she said. "I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you, or tried to help you. This is embarrassing and needs to stop. love you."