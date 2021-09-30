Britney Spears is finally free of her father's control.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears from his duties as the pop icon's conservator, which allowed him full control of Britney's personhood and finances. The decision comes in response to a petition filed by Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, calling for Jamie's "immediate" removal from the position he's occupied for the past 13 years.

"This man does not belong in her life, your honor, for another day," he reiterated in court, later adding that Jamie is a "cruel, toxic and abusive man."

"Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator," Rosengart continued. "It is what my client wants, it what my client needs, it is what my client deserves."

Britney's attorney also cited e a recent investigation done by New York Times for its new documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, in which a former security firm employee claimed that the "Toxic" singer was secretly recorded while talking in her bedroom and during meetings with her lawyers. Rosengart then went on call Jamie's alleged behavior — which is reportedly also under investigation by the FBI — "unfathomable" and asked for a temporary conservator to be put in place.

Certified public accountant, John Zabel, was appointed as temporary conservator over her finances for the transitional period, which will also give Britney the chance to terminate the conservatorship entirely within the next month and a half. The court is set to considered the latter request on November 12, in addition to another hearing on December 13 to deal with other outstanding matters related to the case. Meanwhile, Jodi Montgomery, will stay on as the conservator of Britney's private affairs.

As a result Judge Brenda Penny said it was in the "best interest of the conservatee to put a stop the current arrangement, which she called "untenable," adding that every thing she heard "reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears effective today."

In response, the elder Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, said having a "stranger" take over the conservatorship wasn't the way to go, especially since she argued that there was no actual evidence to support Rosengart's claims, only rhetoric. However, the judge clarified that this was a "not appealable order."

Back in August, Jamie agreed to eventually step down as Britney's conservator after "an orderly transition to a new conservator," though he also was supposedly asking for $2 million to leave the legal arrangement. Granted, he's been under intense scrutiny ever since the premiere of the New York Times' first documentary, Framing Britney Spears, and the star's first public testimony about the "abusive" nature of the conservatorship, which included allegedly forcing her to take lithium and get an IUD, amongst other things.

Read the New York Times' full report on Jamie's removal here.