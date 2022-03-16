Britney Spears' Instagram has suddenly vanished.

On Wednesday, fans noticed the pop icon's account was no more, which many found troubling given her use of the platform to publicly shed light on her conservatorship experience and continually lambast her family for being "complicit" in the "abusive" legal arrangement.

After all, the deactivation came out of the blue and also follows an FBI investigation into Britney's father, Jamie Spears, over allegedly recording her private conversations. However, Britney has also previously logged off on her own accord, which is exactly what happened in this case, according to a source speaking to ET.

"She previously said she’d be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do, that's really it," the insider shared, before dismissing any potential conspiracy theories and reminding fans that Britney had already announced she'd be taking a break to spend time with her fiancé Sam Asghari. So move along folks, nothing to see here.