Britney Spears is finally free from her father's control after 13 long years. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears from his duties as the pop star's conservator. And Britney made sure to celebrate this huge win on an island getaway with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Now, there are other things on her agenda. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and posted a photo of a tree growing through an opening in a building's ceiling — alluding to freedom and growth.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," she wrote. "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!"

The hearing to formally remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship will be happening on November 12. And Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, will also be proposing a plan to end the conservatorship altogether