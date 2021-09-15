Perhaps taking a page out of Lana Del Rey's book, Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram just a few days after announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Spears reassured her fans that she would only be "taking a little break from social media" to celebrate her engagement, promising that she would be back soon. But before she did, Spears shared a screenshot of an article with the headline "Infusing education with heart" that according to Variety, "addresses encouraging children to explore their curiosity instead of being taught in more formal ways."

Spears wrote in the caption that "growing up in a world where basically everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system!!!!" She went on to add that "no... you're not alone, and no... you're not crazy!!!! People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE!!!! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom!!!!! Again... team #FreeBritney, you guys fucking kiss ass!!!!! Love you so much and God bless!!!!"

Last week, Spears' father Jamie filed to put an end to the controversial 13-year long conservatorship after "recent events" (ie: the mounting public scrutiny and pressure from the #FreeBritney movement) had called the necessity of it into question. Prior to last week, Jamie Spears had consistently defended the need for the conservatorship even though Spears and her lawyers had repeatedly attested to the contrary.

"Ms Spears has told this court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship," the recent court filing read. "She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where, and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

Between the engagement and the end of her conservatorship, it's nice to see things finally going Britney's way. Hopefully, she'll find some well-earned peace during her time away from social media.