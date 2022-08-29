Britney Spears is ready to speak her truth.

On Sunday, August 28, the pop icon surprised fans by posting a 22-minute account of her experienced under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, during her controversial conservatorship, which was finally terminated after 13 years this past November.

Saying that she felt like getting "paid to tell your story" was "kind of silly," Spears revealed that she was initially hesitant to do a tell-all interview, especially since she's "always been scared of the judgement and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing."

“[But I'm] in a place now where I’m a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I’ve been through," she said, prior to rewinding the tape back to the night in 2008 when a SWAT team and three helicopters showed up at her house.

“I honestly still to this day don’t know what really I did, but the punishment of my father… I wasn’t able to, you know, see anyone or anything. You have to imagine none of it made sense to me,” Spears said, recalling how her mom's best friend and her two girlfriends had "held me down on a gurney" at a sleepover the night before.

"Literally the extent of my ‘madness’ was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I ever did about being famous," she continued. "I don’t know what was so harmful about that."

The star then went on to explain that the completely "premeditated" incident happened after "a woman introduced the idea [of a conservatorship] to my dad," which her mom, Lynne Spears, helped make a reality on the day she was put under an involuntary psychiatric hold — even despite there being "no drugs or alcohol in my system."

"I remember my mom was sitting on the couch, and she said, ‘We heard people are coming here today to talk to you. We should probably go to a hotel or something.’ I never really understood what she meant," Spears said, while characterizing the entire thing as "pure abuse."

She continued, "I didn’t believe her. Like, is a lawyer coming here? Who is coming here? Four hours later, there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance, holding me down on a gurney.”

Spears proceeded to describe what Jamie — who once allegedly said that he was "Britney Spears" and the one "calling the shots" — did in order to assert his control over her, saying that her every move was scrutinized before running through the aftermath of her two-week hospitalization and the heavy work schedule that followed.

"[I was] completely traumatized out of my mind," Spears added. "I started working right away. All I do remember is I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym."

She said, "They made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful. I didn’t even really do anything, and I had like a SWAT team [show up] — none of it made sense to me.”

🚨 Britney Spears just uploaded a 22 minute video talking about her life: https://t.co/efTEfZLIZt pic.twitter.com/f4wGQUbcS3 — Britney Stan 💕 #HoldMeCloser (@BritneyTheStan) August 28, 2022

Additionally, Spears talked about being sent to another facility after her Vegas residency in 2017, where she was allegedly medicated against her will, forced to undress for invasive examinations and subject to "militant" therapeutic treatments all because she said she'd rather not do a certain dance move.

“My heart felt like it was frozen, like it was stuck inside," she said of her time in the hospital, remembering how they would monitor what she ate, when she worked and how she spent her free time. "I wanted to scream and I wanted to get out. I think, by a needle and thread, it was the breathing peacefully inward that I missed the most. I felt like I was in a state of shock.”

Throughout all this, Spears claimed her entire family ignored her plight before adding that the only reason she got out was because of the #FreeBritney movement, saying that it was really "confusing" to see "these people on the street fighting for me," when her mom and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, weren't doing or saying anything.

“They literally killed me. They threw me away. I felt like my family threw me away," she lamented, before saying that she felt like "a fucking machine."

"Not even human almost. It was insane how hard I worked. And the one time I speak up and say no in the rehearsals, to a fucking dance move, they got pissed," she said. “They put me in an ignorant, scared state of mind to make me feel like I needed them, and if you don’t do what we say, we’re gonna show you who’s boss."

However, Spears has since made the video private and deleted the tweet promoting it. That said, this isn't the first time she's publicly outlined the conditions of her conservatorship, as she previously talked about Jamie "abusing" his power in shocking court testimony from last June.