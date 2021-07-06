Britney Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has officially resigned.

Deadline reports that Rudolph is officially out amid controversy surrounding her conservatorship case, in a letter to the singer's co-conservators Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery (who were appointed by the court), he revealed that the singer is considering retirement.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," wrote Rudolph. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

He continued on, adding that he'd never been a part of the conservatorship and its operations. "I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career," he wrote. "And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

"I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together," Rudolph concluded. "I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

Rudolph has been working with Britney since 1995, taking just one brief hiatus between 2007-2008.

Britney's court-ordered conservatorship battle continues to rage on. Last month, she spoke at a hearing, saying "I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated. I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

The next hearing for the conservatorship case is set to happen on July 14 when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge will listen to a petition from wealth management firm Bessemer Trust, who recently requested to withdraw as a planned co-conservator in the singer's financial dealings.