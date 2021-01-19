Netflix's Bridgerton is one of the hottest shows of 2021 so far — in more ways than one. It's so steamy, in fact, that porn sites are now getting in on the action and posting pirated scenes for its aroused viewer base. Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly struggling to get these clips pulled.

Speaking with the Sun, an insider familiar with the show, the cast and Netflix itself, said that Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, who play socialite Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings respectively, are reportedly "devastated" that their work on the show is being exploited on adult platforms.

"Bridgerton's sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger," the insider said. "Raunchy set pieces have contributed to the buzz but it is a prestige drama based on best-selling novels. To peddle scenes as pure smut is beyond the pale."

Netflix has issued warnings about the "misuse of their intellectual property" to porn platforms, but it seems as if it is hard to keep it going.

Dynevor recently spoke with The Wrap about the importance of the intimacy on display in Bridgerton, detailing what she thinks it says of her character's evolution.

"It was a story that was really important to tell," she said. " It never felt like the sex scenes were just there for the sake of the sex scenes. They really told a story. They told Daphne's sexual evolution and it was really important to get them right."

Dynevor continued, "She's very empowered and she really does have her own voice and she doesn't want to love anyone that she doesn't love — even though she's not really sure what love is when we first meet her. But also, no one has told her about her sexuality, she doesn't know what sex is or lust or all of those feelings. So we get to discover that with her on the journey, which is a really lovely aspect of it, along with the female gaze that runs through the show."