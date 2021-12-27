It's been a year since Netflix introduced everyone to the Shondaland hit series that took the world by storm, Bridgerton. The show has grown into so much more, with people on the internet making unofficial musicals, the return of corsets as a mainstream fashion trend, and the rise of Regency-era "royalty core."

And now, as a Christmas present to fans, Netflix announced the official release date for the second season.

In the video posted to YouTube, in honor of the show's first anniversary, Lady Whistledown sent a special message. The cast members then read from the newsletter and revealed that — after production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — they'll be making their return on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Unfortunately, we won't be seeing the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in the new episodes. But it only makes sense as season two focuses on Daphne's (Phoebe Dyvenor) older brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his own quest to find a suitable match, hoping to uphold his family's name.

Anthony, with his high standards, finds it impossible at first to find a prospective bride-to-be. But that changes when Kate (Simone Ashley) and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. He begins to court Edwina, but once Kate learns that the Viscount isn't looking for true love, she tries to put an end to things.

However, as Kate and Anthony talk their disagreements out, they become close to each other, and this complicates the whole arrangement.

Watch the teaser below.